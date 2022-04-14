ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Iggy Azalea Is Not on ‘Good Terms’ With Son Onyx’s Dad Playboi Carti: There’s ‘No Direct Contact’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C697t_0f9RMqvv00

Onyx’s parents are at odds. Iggy Azalea has made it clear that she and Playboi Carti are not amicably coparenting.

Putting the Kids First! These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting

Read article

Azalea clapped back in a series of since-deleted tweets after the "Top" rapper, 25, spoke to XXL magazine about working hard to “take care” of his 23-month-old son and the Aussie, 31, in an interview published on Tuesday, April 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2Nyf_0f9RMqvv00
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti. Broadimage/Shutterstock; John Salangsang for Power/Shutterstock

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now,” Azalea tweeted on Wednesday, April 13. “I laughed. A lot. … I don’t f--k with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills.”

See Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's Son Onyx's Baby Album: Photos

Read article

The "Fancy" rapper also referenced Carti’s comments about her parenting, telling the outlet’s readers that they had been “misled.”

In the interview, Carti said, “Just make sure [to put in] that I love my baby mother. It definitely needs to be known that [she] is the best mother in the world. My son is perfect. He’s too perfect. I need to rough him up a little bit.”

Azalea responded by writing via Twitter that she has “stop[ped] all direct contact” with the Georgia native.

“Saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s--t so badly,” Azalea wrote. “His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

The Grammy nominee revealed in June 2020 that she and Carti had welcomed their first child together , writing via Instagram: “I have a son.”

Kane Brown and More Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children

Read article

Azalea went on to write, “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to make his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Four months later, the American Music Award winner clarified that she and Carti were “not in a relationship” and had been raising Onyx separately.

" Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one,” she told her Instagram followers in October 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Chyna Hits Tyga With A Short Response Over Child Support Drama

Blac Chyna had social media in a tizzy yesterday after she took to Twitter and claimed that she was a single mother who wasn't getting any child support from any of her baby daddies. Of course, the two that everyone thinks of is none other than Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who clearly don't have a great relationship with Blac Chyna these days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Playboi Carti
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onyx#Xxl#Aussie#Broadimage Shutterstock#Power Shutterstock
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Flexes Over $1.3M In Cash For The 'Gram After Claiming He Was 'Struggling To Make Ends Meet'

6ix9ine is preparing drop his comeback video on Friday (April 15) at 3 p.m. EST, which will bring his hiatus to an end. Prior to its release, the controversial rapper posted an Instagram video bragging about how rich he is — despite telling a judge otherwise. In court documents obtained by Complex last month, 6ix9ine informed a judge his career has stalled since his time in jail and admitted his well had run dry.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy