MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota athlete is returning this month to the place she made sports history 50 years ago. The iconic Boston Marathon allowed women to run for the first time in 1972, and there were eight who crossed the finish line. One of those women is prepared to complete the race once again. The familiar trot down her front steps in Minneapolis, shoes laced up, and Val Rogosheske is ready. She’s not just idle jogging: she’s training for the first time in a long time. The last race she was in was the Boston Marathon, 25 years ago. Rogosheske was one of...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO