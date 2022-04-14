Rogue Valley News, Thursday 4/14 – UPDATE: Medford Explosion and Fire, Another Marijuana Bust in Josephine County, Online Forums Tonight To Help Survivors of Almeda and South Obenchain Fires
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2700 feet in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming...roguevalleymagazine.com
Comments / 0