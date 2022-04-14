ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man allegedly shoots, kills stepfather in Rosemont neighborhood

ABC10
ABC10
 1 day ago
ROSEMONT, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man allegedly shot and killed his stepfather Thursday morning. Sgt. Rodney Grassman said around 9 a.m., a family member called the sheriff's office reporting another family member had been...

www.abc10.com

