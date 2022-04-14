Man allegedly shoots, kills stepfather in Rosemont neighborhood
ABC10
1 day ago
ROSEMONT, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man allegedly shot and killed his stepfather Thursday morning. Sgt. Rodney Grassman said around 9 a.m., a family member called the sheriff's office reporting another family member had been...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
A couple charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot on a California freeway during a road rage incident will go to trial, prosecutors said Wednesday. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, and Wynne Lee, 23, both of Costa Mesa, are expected to be arraigned April 12 in connection with the death of Aiden Leos, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.
A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones of a missing teenage girl are pleading for help in finding her. Family members told FOX40 they believe the teen may have been taken against her will to Sacramento from Oakland by a sex trafficker. Relatives of 15-year-old Alicia Aaliyah Marie Bryant are in the middle of their own […]
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
One of the suspects in the Sacramento mass shooting was released early from prison roughly a month before the tragedy despite being rejected for an even earlier release after prosecutors argued he "clearly has little regard for human life," documents show. Smiley Martin was arrested Tuesday in connection to the...
2 Bay Area Men Shocked, Relieved After Man They Met on Vacation Is Arrested for Murder. Two California men are both shocked and relieved after a young man they met while on vacation in Honolulu was arrested in a brutal murder. Ronald Wu and Mohammad Daudie’s recent vacation in Hawaii...
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Screams for help from a storm drain led to the "risky" rescue of a man trapped for two days in a 16-inch diameter pipe in Northern California, firefighters said. Fifty rescuers from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and other agencies pulled a man in...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Murder and hate crime charges have been filed in California against the two people accused of killing Justin Peoples, 30, a Navy veteran and father of two, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar revealed the allegations against co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a weekend of violence in Oakland. The Oakland Police Department says the latest death happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue. They say a man died on scene as a result of his injuries from […]
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday they say is a gang member with a violent history. Deputies responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter activation at the 4800 block of Willowbrook Drive just after 7:40 p.m.
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot outside of a gas station on Sunday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the Shop-N-Go gas station near Beachwood Drive and Oakland Avenue after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. When […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
