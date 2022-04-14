Dawnie Walton on Her Music-Obsessed Novel and Liking Whatever the Hell She Wants

It's about time we see Latinas on screen playing more complex and dynamic roles. Cuban actress Ana de Armas's role as Melinda in "Deep Water" certainly fits that description, although her character has me thinking maybe I should be a little more careful what I wish for. In Hulu's latest thriller, she's unhappily married to Vin, played by Ben Affleck. They may have a precious young daughter, a big beautiful house, and the fortune to go with it, but Melinda and Vin exist in a psychological thriller, and things are not good — especially when Adrian Lyne is the director. Lyne is the guy who made "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," and he came out of a 20-year retirement to direct this film, which is all to say, despite having all the trappings of a beautiful life, Melinda and Vin are deeply disturbed.

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO