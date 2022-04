NASA has paired up with Eddie Vedder to release a video for his song “Invincible,” promoting the upcoming test flight of the Artemis Moon and Mars vehicle. The clip features real-life and computer-generated footage of the ambitious rocket project, which aims to return humans to the moon by 2025 and then land a crew on Mars, with a longer goal of traveling further into space. You can watch the video below.

