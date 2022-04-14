British militant convicted in Islamic State beheadings trial

El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty on Thursday of playing a critical role in holding innocents hostage for the Islamic State. His victims included four Americans, several Britons, and other captives between 2013 and 2014 at several ISIS-controlled prisons in Syria. This is an important victory for the families of victims. Elsheikh’s trial and Alexanda Kotey’s court appearance last year brought into much sharper relief the importance of seeking justice for hostage families through the U.S. legal system. Victims' families were able to watch Kotey plead guilty and a jury find Elsheikh guilty in federal court. These terrorists played roles in the kidnappings that led to the savage murders of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. The three men were horrifically beheaded on camera in videos posted online. Kayla Mueller died senselessly in unknown circumstances after being sexually enslaved by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO