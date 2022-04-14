ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

British militant convicted in Islamic State beheadings trial

By Scripps National
Fox17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. — A British militant accused of being part of an ISIS hostage-taking scheme was convicted on Thursday. A jury in Virginia found El Shafee Elsheikh guilty on...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former hostage of Isis Beatles describes torture following failed escape attempt

A former hostage of Isis described the brutal torture he received from his captors following an escape attempt.Nicolas Henin, a French journalist who was held by Isis for 10 months in Syria, said he was taken to several different torture rooms following his escape effort in June 2013, just a few days into his captivity.Speaking at the trial of British Isis fighter El Shafee Elsheikh in Alexandria, Virginia, Mr Henin described breaking the bars of his makeshift jail cell with a broom and climbing out through a small window.“I jumped outside and started running through the desert. I ran all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The Independent

US expert Virgil Griffith jailed for 63 months for helping North Korea dodge sanctions with cryptocurrency

A cryptocurrency expert, who travelled to North Korea without permission in 2019 and advised Pyongyang on how to use digital currency to avoid international sanctions, has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.Virgil Griffith was arrested in November that year and charged with conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which prohibits any US citizen from exporting goods, services or technology to North Korea.On Tuesday, Griffith was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.“Griffith is an American citizen who chose to evade the sanctions of his own country to provide services to a hostile foreign...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir David Amess murder suspect likened response to ‘Little Britain episode’

An alleged terrorist laughingly likened his response to killing Sir David Amess to “a Little Britain episode”, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conversative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.He allegedly waved the bloody 12-inch long knife before being apprehended by two unarmed police officers.On Friday, jurors at the Old Bailey watched videos of Ali’s police interviews in which he laughingly likened his comments to a television comedy.In an initial urgent interview, Ali confirmed it was a “terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Mueller
Person
Peter Kassig
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

On This Day: 6 dead in Westminster Bridge attack in London

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Isis#Beheadings#British#Islamic#Americans#Western
Washington Examiner

The lesson of courtroom justice for families of ISIS hostages

El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty on Thursday of playing a critical role in holding innocents hostage for the Islamic State. His victims included four Americans, several Britons, and other captives between 2013 and 2014 at several ISIS-controlled prisons in Syria. This is an important victory for the families of victims. Elsheikh’s trial and Alexanda Kotey’s court appearance last year brought into much sharper relief the importance of seeking justice for hostage families through the U.S. legal system. Victims' families were able to watch Kotey plead guilty and a jury find Elsheikh guilty in federal court. These terrorists played roles in the kidnappings that led to the savage murders of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. The three men were horrifically beheaded on camera in videos posted online. Kayla Mueller died senselessly in unknown circumstances after being sexually enslaved by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.
POLITICS
Fox17

US investigates reports poisonous substances were dropped in Mariupol in Ukraine's south

(WASHINGTON) — Members of the U.S. Congress said the Biden administration and its allies will not stand by if chemical weapons were used in the Russian war with Ukraine. Lawmakers monitoring developments during a trip to Poland said on Tuesday that the U.S. is investigating reports that a poisonous substance had been dropped in Mariupol. But they cautioned that determining the nature of the attack in the beleaguered port city could take time.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Nigeria says armed gangs in north are working with militants

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Armed gangs attacking remote communities in Nigeria’s troubled northwest are now working with extremist rebels who have waged a decade-long insurgency in the country’s northeast, a top government official said Wednesday. The gunmen and the Islamist rebels are in “an unholy handshake,” Nigeria’s...
AFRICA
Fox17

Biden nominates new ATF director, releases ghost gun rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to nominate an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. On Monday, Biden announced he's nominating Steve Dettlebach to run the agency. "Dettelbach is a highly respected former U.S. Attorney and career prosecutor who spent...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Germany kidnap plot: Gang planned to overthrow democracy

German police have detained four people accused of plotting to create "civil war conditions" so they could eventually overthrow democracy. Prosecutors say the group, linked to far-right and anti-Covid movements, were planning to destroy power stations to cause a nationwide blackout. They also wanted to kidnap Germany's health minister, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox17

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem. More than 150 Palestinians were wounded. Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes. Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Troops Burn Villages In Myanmar Heartland, Seek To Crush Resistance

Rubble and ashes, overlooked by a single golden pagoda, are almost all that remain of the wood and brick houses most people had built for themselves in the quiet riverside village of Bin in the Buddhist heartland of central Myanmar. Bin is one of more than 100 villages partially or...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy