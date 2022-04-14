ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sand Lake, NY

June Farms in West Sand Lake hiring for new TV series

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3g0x_0f9RKYJN00

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June Farms has announced it will be participating in a new television series on a major cable network this summer. The farm is casting and hiring for three positions before filming.

Indian Ladder Farms holding Baby Animal Days

The farm is hiring an Event Planner/Wedding Coordinator, Head Gardener, and a few bartending positions. You can apply by emailing your resume, a few photos of yourself, and why you would be good for this position to Work@JuneFarms.com. You can put the position you’re applying for in the subject line.

“Please keep in mind that, although we are thrilled to be participating in a TV show, we do take our events and farm very seriously and will be looking for people with experience, enthusiasm, and good vibes only to help us continue to elevate our private events and beautify our grounds,” said June Farms in a Facebook post .

Indian Ladder Farms launches beer to benefit Old Glory restoration

June Farms was founded in 2017 by Albany bar owner and restaurateur, Matthew Baumgartner. The farm is located on 120 acres of land in West Sand Lake. June Farms has cows, horses, pigs, goats, and chickens, and hosts daily walks, weddings, private events, cabin rentals, and other special events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
West Sand Lake, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#June Farms#Indian Ladder Farms#Baby Animal Days#Old Glory
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted Road In New York State

When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, “Outlast”). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy