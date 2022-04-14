June Farms in West Sand Lake hiring for new TV series

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June Farms has announced it will be participating in a new television series on a major cable network this summer. The farm is casting and hiring for three positions before filming.

The farm is hiring an Event Planner/Wedding Coordinator, Head Gardener, and a few bartending positions. You can apply by emailing your resume, a few photos of yourself, and why you would be good for this position to Work@JuneFarms.com. You can put the position you’re applying for in the subject line.

“Please keep in mind that, although we are thrilled to be participating in a TV show, we do take our events and farm very seriously and will be looking for people with experience, enthusiasm, and good vibes only to help us continue to elevate our private events and beautify our grounds,” said June Farms in a Facebook post .

June Farms was founded in 2017 by Albany bar owner and restaurateur, Matthew Baumgartner. The farm is located on 120 acres of land in West Sand Lake. June Farms has cows, horses, pigs, goats, and chickens, and hosts daily walks, weddings, private events, cabin rentals, and other special events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.