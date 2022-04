A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.

ANIMALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO