Alexandria, VA

British militant convicted in Islamic State beheadings trial

By Scripps National
fox4now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. — A British militant accused of being part of an ISIS hostage-taking scheme was convicted on Thursday. A jury in Virginia found El Shafee Elsheikh guilty on...

www.fox4now.com

