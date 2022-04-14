ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Alabama woman wanted in connection to St. Bernard Parish robbery

By Kylee Bond
 1 day ago

KENILWORTH, La. ( WGNO ) — An Alabama woman is wanted in St. Bernard Parish after police say she threatened someone at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings.

The SBSO has issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Kiana Wilson of Birmingham in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Kenilworth home.

Cimarron Ridge shooting arrest: Mobile Police

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the case dates back to April 9 after detectives learned Wilson, along with an unknown Black man, committed a battery at the victim’s home, stolen items from them, and threatened them at gunpoint.

Wilson is described as a 5’5 White woman with dark hair and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Wilson, has information about the man who was with her, or knows more about the incident is urged to contact the SBSO at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS (8477).

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!” – Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
