CGL Prison Report Recommends Big Investments in Hiring and Building, Soft-Pedals Nepotism and Sexual Harassment “Perceptions”
CGL Companies’ review of South Dakota’s Department of Corrections, released Tuesday amidst the overwhelming storm of attention to the Ravnsborg impeachment, focuses most of its detailed recommendations on organization, staff, and facilities. Quite simply, we need to spend more money to hire and keep more staff and more administrators, and we...dakotafreepress.com
Comments / 0