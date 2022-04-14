ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

CGL Prison Report Recommends Big Investments in Hiring and Building, Soft-Pedals Nepotism and Sexual Harassment “Perceptions”

dakotafreepress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCGL Companies’ review of South Dakota’s Department of Corrections, released Tuesday amidst the overwhelming storm of attention to the Ravnsborg impeachment, focuses most of its detailed recommendations on organization, staff, and facilities. Quite simply, we need to spend more money to hire and keep more staff and more administrators, and we...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Gianforte betrays his constitutional and public trust responsibilities

Montanans were justifiably shocked when the news broke last week that Gov. Greg Gianforte stopped the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks from enforcing its instream flow water rights on the nationally famous Smith River as well as the Shields River. Thanks to the “right to know” provision in Montana’s Constitution reporters were able to […] The post Gianforte betrays his constitutional and public trust responsibilities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
Michigan Advance

Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts

At least two state senators walked out of session Wednesday in protest of an invocation given by state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton), which appeared to reference Republicans’ national push to crack down on teachings and books that reference LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of white supremacy. “Dear Lord, across the country we’re seeing in the […] The post Sen. Theis’ invocation claiming kids are ‘under attack’ from ‘forces’ prompts walkouts  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy