Cars

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles as software issue can impact stability control system

By Matt Durr
The Saginaw News
 1 day ago
DETROIT -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced it will recall an estimated 460,000 vehicles due to a software issue that can impact the vehicle’s stability control system. According to the Associated Press, Toyota says in rare cases...

Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
WILX-TV

Ford issues recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for some of its trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. The vehicles included in this recall are:. F-150s from 2016 to...
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2022 Honda CR-V Fail to Earn Top IIHS Safety Ratings

When people think of car safety, they typically consider carefully negotiating traffic, pedestrians, and other objects while driving from point A to point B. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tests many of the most popular vehicles each year and awards the safest models its highest honor, Top Safety Pick+. Historically, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have received top honors. But their 2022 models fall behind rivals such as the Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson. And the IIHS promises to add even more stringent testing criteria in 2023.
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Honda Working On Two New Electric Sports Cars

It may have arrived late to the electrification party, but Honda has some serious plans for the bustling sector. The Japanese brand recently announced it will introduce as many as 30 EV models by 2030; a tall order considering the automaker currently offers no battery-powered vehicles in the US. As...
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
electrek.co

GM recalls Hummer EV over bad software in the taillights

GM has initiated a recall on the Hummer EV electric pickup truck over bad software affecting the taillights. However, it can’t fix the problem with a software update, and owners will have to go to dealerships to potentially have their taillights replaced. The Hummer EV is GM’s first vehicle...
electrek.co

Honda to invest $40 billion in EVs and $340 million in solid-state batteries, but will rely on hybrids well into 2030s

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe has truly begun to wake up and smell the EV coffee lately, making several big announcements in 2022 that pertain to expanded electrification. In its latest news, Honda plans to invest about $40 billion over the next decade to deliver 30 BEVs around the globe. Despite this effort and additional funds allocated toward solid-state battery development, Honda is still very much in love with hybrid vehicles and plans to continue to promote them.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Thinks One Upgrade Can Fix More Than 20 Models

Toyota consistently earns top marks for dependability and quality, but the company isn't perfect. Infotainment software, the main point of interaction with newer vehicles, has long been an issue for Toyota Lexus and a significant drawback to owning one of their vehicles. However, that will change over the next few years as the pair roll out a next-generation interface.
The Flint Journal

GE recalls 155,000 refrigerators after 37 injuries reported

GE Appliances is recalling about 155,000 refrigerators after 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, resulting in 37 injuries. Three serious injuries have been reported. The freezer handle can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer, the recall states....
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
NBC News

43 cars slip and slide into Florida pile up amid unexpected downpour

A heavy, unexpected downpour may have been a factor in a 43-vehicle pileup on a freeway in Orlando, Florida, during the Friday afternoon commute, authorities said. Orlando Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Papagni said only one person involved in the pileup required transportation to a hospital, and had minor injuries. "It...
insideevs.com

Toyota Plans To Launch Electrified Versions Of Crown In SUV Form

If you're not familiar with the Toyota Crown, it was the first Toyota vehicle to come to the US. Toyota has been producing the Crown sedan in Japan since 1955, and it appeared on our shores in 1958. It still remains available in Japan to this day. Reports recently surfaced...
MotorBiscuit

Here’s Everything We Know About the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The Toyota Camry has been a fan favorite for many years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s great for small families and first-time time car buyers. It’s packed with plenty of interior comforts and some of the most cutting-edge safety technologies. So, how would you like to take this fuel-efficient sedan to the next level? Now you can, with the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid.
