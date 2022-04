April 14 - Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the U.S. Open Championship, multiple outlets reported Thursday. That doesn't mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.

