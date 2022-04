Plenty of New Jerseyans like the fact that they live in the only U.S. state that prohibits self-serve at the gas pump, according to poll results released on Monday. In a Monmouth University Poll of 802 New Jersey adults, 34% say that New Jersey being the only state that doesn't allow pump-your-own at any gas station is a bad thing. A majority, 55%, say the distinction is a good thing for the state.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO