Edinburg, TX

Edinburg woman accused of killing husband claims state is violating rights

By Nathaniel Puente
 1 day ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is claiming state prosecutors are violating her right to due process in a case where she is charged with murder for the death of her husband.

Karla DeLeon, 49, appeared in court on Wednesday for a Hidalgo County judge to rule on a motion she filed stating that prosecutors are violating her rights to due process by not supplying her with copies of her interrogation. The hearing date was subsequently rescheduled to May 9.

DeLeon is accused of killing her husband, Hector De Leon, 46, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 after a domestic violence dispute. She was arrested and charged with murder shortly after. DeLeon posted a $100 thousand bond charge the day after her arrest.

No further information on this incident was ever released.

DeLeon is looking to prove that the state’s inability to provide her attorneys with a copy of her interrogation will fail to provide them the opportunity to effectively represent her in court.

She also sought to amend the conditions of her bond release by allowing her to remove the ankle monitor she is required to wear while she is under house arrest. However, a judge denied this motion on Wednesday.

Hector’s death was the first of five domestic violence-related deaths that happened in Edinburg in the same week in December 2019.

Two days after the DeLeon incident, four people were found dead in an Edinburg apartment. Magdelena Cantu, 48, Aaron Cortez, 30, and Rebecca Cantu, 19, died after being shot by Saul Avila, 57, who was later found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds at another location.

Police say Avila carried out the murder-suicide after Rebecca reported to police that Avila, her stepfather, had sexually assaulted her since she was a child. Cortez was a nurse at the apartment caring for a toddler that also lived there.

Following these incidents, Edinburg police urged the public to seek help if they are impacted by domestic violence. The Family Crisis Center in Harlingen and Mujeres Unidas in McAllen are just two of the local resources available for anyone in need.

