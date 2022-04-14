ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Is a Sk8er Boi Now

 1 day ago
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tom Holland loves a rare pair of Nike sneakers. The new face of Prada might've made a name for himself with his boy-next-door acting chops...

POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield On Being Distracted By Tobey Maguire And Tom Holland’s Bulges In Their Suits

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was greatly expanded with Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ripped open the universe with some wild crossovers from previous Spider-Man movies. This includes uniting all three live-action Peter Parker actors. And Andrew Garfield hilariously revealed what it was like being distracted by Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s bulges when they first suited up.
MOVIES
CNET

Watch Tom Holland Do Backflips in Spider-Man Audition Tape

Oh, to be in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A new video shows stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon reacting to their auditions for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it's enough to convince me they've been having the best time behind the scenes. In the video, posted by the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 3 Has Marvel Fans Thinking They've Spotted a Major Black Panther Connection

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!
MOVIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Alice’: Is the Keke Palmer Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

Alice, the upcoming crime thriller starring Keke Palmer and Common follows an escaped enslaved woman who discovers the shocking truth about the world outside the plantation she has lived on for the entirety of her life. Krystin Ver Linden makes her directorial debut with Alice, a story of empowerment, freedom, and getting even. The gripping story has a focus on themes of racism, self-worth, and standing up for what is right while still being downright terrifying. The film's big twist takes place early on in the film, with the majority of the story focusing on the changes that the main character undergoes, the truth that she learns, and what she decides to do with her newfound knowledge.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
