The beginning of spring has brought the return of Cal football. For the first time in a while, it will be a season of transition in Berkeley. The team is full of new faces — nearly two-thirds of last year’s starters have moved on — so the first two weeks of spring football have brought quite a bit of change. But it’s also an opportunity for fans to get their first glimpse at the future of the blue and gold, still more than four months away from opening day against UC Davis.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO