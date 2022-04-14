Lincoln County Assessor charged with domestic battery

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Lincoln County Assessor was arrested at the Lincoln County Courthouse while he was at work on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Jereme Browning was arrested and charged with domestic battery after an incident at his residence in Hart, West Virginia.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23, law enforcement responded to the residence and spoke to a complainant upon arrival. They say they were told that Mr. Browning was intoxicated and was screaming and slamming doors around the home.

Mr. Browning allegedly told the complainant “you are not going to sleep tonight. I’ll be in here every five minutes screaming.” He then allegedly put down his beer and started to fist-fight with a juvenile victim.

The juvenile victim told officers that Mr. Browning reared back like he was going to swing on the victim. The victim said that was the last thing they remembered until they were on the floor with Mr. Browning while the complainant tried to pull him off of them.

Misdemeanor domestic battery could carry a sentence of up to one year in prison and up to a $500 fine.

