Millcreek Police seeking At Home theft suspect
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are seeking a suspect in a recent retail theft.
According to the Millcreek Township Police, a female suspect allegedly stole some $800 worth of merchandise on March 28 from the At Home Store.
The suspect was last seen getting into a dark color SUV.ATF seeks tips from 2019 apartment explosion in Clearfield
Millcreek Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Detective Kutterna at (814) 838-9515 extension 570.
Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online .
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
Millcreek Police Department provided the photos of the suspect.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 2