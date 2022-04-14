ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IOWA DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS MAY NOT BE 1ST IN THE NATION

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

2020 COULD WIND UP BEING THE LAST TIME IOWA DEMOCRATS HOSTED THE...

kscj.com

CBS News

Democrats circulate draft proposal that could impact Iowa's status as first nominating contest

Iowa may have trouble holding onto its status as the first state to weigh in on the Democrats running for president, if a new draft proposal by the leaders of a powerful Democratic Party committee gains support. The proposal, which was circulated Monday, outlines three criteria for selecting up to five states to be part of the party's early window for nominating a presidential candidate.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Poll shows Finkenauer with commanding lead in Dem primary race

Recent polling conducted for Democrat Abby Finkenauer shows her far ahead of her competitors in the primary race for the US Senate. The Gazette reports that the poll of 600 likely Democratic primary voters showed the former US House member with 64 percent, followed by retired admiral Mike Franken at 15 percent and physician Glenn Hurst with 6 percent. In the Cedar Rapids market, her lead is 75 to 16 percent.
NBC News

If not Iowa, what? Elbows fly as Democrats plan for 2024 primary

Thought Iowa’s caucus caused chaos for Democrats in 2020? Try removing Iowa from the picture, and the mayhem only gets worse. Forces within the national party are pushing to cut Iowa, saying its caucus system is undemocratic and so convoluted that it completely broke down last time, not to mention Iowa is overwhelmingly white and now solidly Republican.
IOWA STATE
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Moderate Democrats join GOP senators to back bill to delay end of Title 42 border expulsions

A group of Democratic senators on Thursday joined Republican lawmakers in introducing a measure that would temporarily block the Biden administration's plan to end pandemic-related restrictions that allow border authorities to quickly expel migrants. The proposal, co-sponsored by six Republican senators and five moderate Democratic senators, would prevent the Centers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ernst a “No” Vote on U-S Supreme Court Nominee

(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
IOWA STATE

