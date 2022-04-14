ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

What farmers need to know about carbon contracts

By Chelsea Dinterman
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem like a new carbon program hits the market every day, enticing farmers with promises to pay for new practices. Confusing contracts and growing pains of a new market have left many barriers in the way of advancing these programs. Here’s what farmers should consider before signing on the...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

The cost of cow depreciation

Cow-calf producers usually list feed, equipment and labor as their biggest expenses. One expense often not thought about is cow depreciation. Depreciation is often a hidden expense because it’s a non-cash expense. But, it’s also very significant. There are several ways that cattle decrease in value. They include...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

KENNERDELL, Pa., March 21 (Reuters) - The vast amounts of electricity needed to mine bitcoin has ignited a debate about whether the energy behind the operation is worth the potential environmental costs. But one company in western Pennsylvania believes that they have found a way to put crypto mining to...
KENNERDELL, PA
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees record-large India wheat harvest, exports in 2022/23

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "India is heading for a record wheat harvest this marketing year (MY) thanks to highly favorable weather conditions in the major wheat growing areas. FAS New Delhi (Post) forecasts MY 2022/2023 (April-March) wheat production at a record 110 million metric tons (MMT) from 30.9 million hectares, and up from last year’s record 109.6 MMT from 31.1 million hectares. With the Russo-Ukrainian war disrupting supply from the Black Sea, Indian wheat is primed for record exports. Post forecasts MY 2022/2023 wheat exports at 10 MMT (record) on continued competitive prices in the region and sufficient domestic supplies. MY 2022/2023 rice production is forecast at 125 MMT, from 46 million hectares planted area, with yields of 4.08 MT/hectare (rough rice)."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 soybean crop at 139 million T

April 13 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post forecasts that Brazilian producers will expand soybean planted area at a slower pace, to 42.5 million hectares (ha) in 2022/23, up from the estimated 40.7 million ha planted in the 2021/22 season. Post forecasts 2022/23 soybean production at 139 million metric tons (MMT), up from the estimated 124.8 MMT harvest this season, assuming return to normal weather conditions. The forecast is based on current market conditions and trends - including strong demand, high prices, and a favorable exchange rate. However, the Russia/Ukraine war and resulting fertilizer supply concerns may constrain expansion. Soybean exports are estimated lower at 77 MMT for 2021/22, then forecast to rebound to 87 MMT for 2022/23."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kenyan makes cheap organic fertiliser from rice husks, secret potion

MWEA, Kenya, April 14 (Reuters) - Samuel Rigu is coy about the secret potion he adds to his fertiliser, revealing only that the brown liquid is called "Safi Proprietary Enhancement Formula". He's less shy about the results. At his processing plant in Mwea, central Kenya, Rigu has found a way...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry grain, oilseed, beet area estimates

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed and sugar beet sowings for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of April. 1 and in 1,000 hectares. 2021 2022 (pvs) 2022(new) Pct Pct 2022/21 2022/Avg STRAW CEREALS 7,496 -- 7,355 -1.9% -0.8% Soft wheat 4,983 -- 4,787 -3.9% -0.7% - winter 4,961 4,745 4,765 -4.0% -0.7% - spring 22 -- 22 -0.2% +3.8% Durum wheat 294 -- 285 -3.2% -6.0% - winter 285 277 276 -3.2% -4.8% - spring 9 -- 9 -1.7% -33.0% Barley 1,730 -- 1,805 +4.3% -3.2% - winter 1,199 1,252 1,252 +4.4% -1.7% - spring 531 -- 553 +4.1% -6.5% Oats 107 -- 103 -4.0% +3.3% - winter 61 56 57 -6.3% +1.2% - spring 46 -- 46 -0.9% +6.0% Rye 43 42 43 -0.9% +40.4% Triticale 338 330 333 -1.6% +11.5% OILSEEDS Rapeseed 980 -- 1,160 +18.4% -6.7% - winter 979 1,157 1,159 +18.4 -6.7% - spring 1 -- 1 -13.4% -40.7% PROTEIN CROPS 330 -- 303 -8.2% +6.7% SUGAR BEET 402 -- 396 -1.5% -11.6% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-France sees less wheat, sugar beet sowing but more barley, rapeseed

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in France, the European Union's biggest crop producer, are expected to cut back on wheat and sugar sowing for this year's harvest but expand barley and rapeseed area, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. For soft wheat, France's most-grown cereal, the ministry pegged...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb on firmer cash cattle markets

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday on firmer cash cattle prices compared to last week and broad strength in commodities, analysts said. CME June live cattle futures settled up 1.500 cents at 136.300 cents per pound after touching 136.675...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end higher

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange inched higher on Monday as technical buying and worries about tightening U.S. hog supplies offset fears of slowing pork export demand and softening cash hog prices, traders said. CME benchmark June lean hogs settled up 0.450 cent...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with corn trading near a five-week high and wheat hovering near a two-week peak, supported by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea shipments. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-8 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, soybeans down 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after three sessions of firmer action, pressured by profit taking after climbing to three-week highs, while much-needed rains across the U.S. Plains could aid parched wheat crops. * Ukraine could export 2 million tonnes of wheat by the end of the current season, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * India is expected to produce a record wheat harvest, resulting in increased exports, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. * The European Union aims to address rising wheat and fertilizer prices and expected shortages in the Balkans, North Africa and the Middle East with "food diplomacy" to counter Russia's narrative on the impact of its Ukraine invasion, EU diplomats and officials say. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat eased 7-1/4 cents to $10.96-1/2 a bushel, while most-active July futures lost 6-3/4 cents to $11.05-3/4. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 10 cents to $11.56-3/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat eased 2-3/4 cents to $11.53-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight as traders reaped profits after futures climbing to five-week highs on Tuesday. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract reached $7.79 a bushel on Tuesday, its highest since March 7. * U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline, including corn-based ethanol, during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. * Ukraine could export 17 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/2022 marketing year, the country's deputy agriculture minister said. * Brazil's corn exports could reach 850,000 tonnes in April, according to Anec, versus 60,000 tonnes forecast a week earlier. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 4 cents lower at $7.72-1/4 a bushel, while July futures fell 3-1/2 cents to $7.69. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell, pressured by profit taking in corn and wheat. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract maintained support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 12.023 million tonnes in April, according to Anec, up 906,000 tonnes versus the agency's previous week forecast. * CBOT May soybeans were last 1 cent lower at $16.69-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs on global supply fears; wheat down on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit life-of-contract highs on Thursday, supported by tightening global supplies and an uncertain production outlook as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to rattle grain markets, analysts said. However, trade was choppy and deferred corn contracts turned lower at times as traders took profits...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for April 20-26

April 15 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for April 20-26, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

The Sharpe Angle: Apollo's head of sustainable investing on financing the energy transition

Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine have had a massive impact on global energy supply chains and prices this year, reminding the world how reliant we are on fossil fuels and how far we are from a true shift toward clean energy. That shift will require $131 trillion in energy transition investments by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. To find out how all this capital will be deployed, Leslie Picker sat down with Apollo Global Management's Olivia Wassenaar. Wassenaar helms Apollo's sustainable investing platform and also co-leads natural resources at the firm. Her team has invested $19 billion in the energy transition and decarbonization and has committed $50 billion more over the next five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Nutrition Labels Help Us Make Better Food Choices. Climate Labels Could Do the Same for Sustainability

Our existence relies on the food we eat and clean water to drink. We often take these things for granted. Yet climate change poses a threat to these most precious assets, an impact frequently neglected in our daily decisions and often undervalued or absent from economic assessments. To protect these natural resources, we must adapt our behavior and start valuing them.
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Over $238 million allocated to support rural roads, schools, and other services

President Biden and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced investment of more than $238 million to support public schools, roads, and other municipal services through the Secure Rural Schools Program, which will deliver payments to 742 eligible counties in 41 states and Puerto Rico. The program was...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Climate-smart policies could see crop yields soar

Implementing climate-smart policies such as irrigation and growing recommended crops could increase crop production by 50 to 700% in Sub-Saharan Africa, a modeling tool shows. The tool could be key to tackling the impact of climate change on food production in the region, according to a report that forecasts the impact of agriculture and food system changes over time across four countries—Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.
ENVIRONMENT

