ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

By Lauren Liebhaber, Researched Emma Rubin
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s: The new menu changes that scrap these 4 items

McDonald's lovers will want to stay up to date on all of the fast-food chain's recent menu changes. McDonald’s dropped its Chicken Big Mac in favour of the Big Tasty this week. Four snacks have been removed from the menu to make room for new limited-edition dishes that will only be available for six weeks. The modifications were made on March 16.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

Citing Fuel Costs and Inflation, Amazon Imposes 5% Merchant Surcharge

Amazon is blaming rising fuel costs and inflation for its decision to impose an average 5% surcharge on merchants to store and ship their products in the United States, Reuters reported Wednesday (April 13). The price increase marks the company’s first such surcharge and comes after months of rising wage-...
BUSINESS
Huron Daily Tribune

16 Taurus birthday gifts for your favorite bougie earth sign

Don’t let the bull symbol fool you: Anyone born in the Taurus season (April 20 - May 20) knows exactly how to behave around the finer things in life. Just look at two of my favorite fellow Tauruses: Lizzo and Queen Elizabeth. That said, there’s no need to worry about dropping a ton of cash on Taurus birthday gifts. I mean, unless you really want to, and we certainly wouldn’t be mad about it.
SHOPPING
deseret.com

Amazon adds 5% fuel and inflation charge

Beginning on April 28, Amazon will issue a 5% fuel and inflation charge on third-party sellers who use the platform’s shipping services. Inflation hikes prices: “Like many, we have experienced significant cost increases and absorbed them, wherever possible, to reduce the impact on our selling partners,” Amazon said in an email sent to merchants on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Amazon hits third-party sellers with 5% "fuel and inflation" fee

Amazon is taking a step to offset its rising costs, announcing Wednesday it will add a 5% "fuel and inflation surcharge" to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the ecommerce giant's fulfillment services. The Seattle-based company said on its website that the added fees, which take effect April 28,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy