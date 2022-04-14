ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty

By Katharine Huntley
WCAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of murdering a 29-year-old Hinesburg transgender woman claims it was self-defense. Seth Brunell, 43, pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of Fern Feather on Tuesday in Morristown. According to court documents, Brunell spent several days with Feather...

