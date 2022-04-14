ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn climbs on global supply fears; wheat down on profit-taking

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit life-of-contract highs on Thursday, supported by tightening global supplies and an uncertain production outlook as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to rattle grain markets, analysts said. However, trade was choppy and deferred corn contracts turned lower at times as traders took...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Paris#Dateline#Reuters#Cbot May
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equities rise, gold falls after Russia avoids default

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Global equity markets gained on Friday after traders cheered a Russian bond payment that averted a historic sovereign default, while gold prices dropped as demand for the safe-haven metal eased following the start of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle. The Russian finance ministry...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly rise on interest rate, inflation hopes

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday on hopes that the curbs on U.S. interest rates may moderate after new data showed signs of slowing inflation. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while slipping in mainland China. Regional optimism was lifted by the easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. That kind of development is a big plus for the region’s major drive of growth.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Now wholesale inflation hits all-time record high of 11.2%: Cost of vegetables soars 82% and grains jump 40% signaling retailers could soon jack up consumer prices further

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 11.2 percent last month from a year earlier, in another sign that inflationary pressure remains high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index - which tracks inflation before it hits consumers - jumped...
BUSINESS
CNBC

In an unexpected move, China holds back on cutting key rate

China's central bank in a surprise move kept a key interest rate unchanged on Friday, despite expectations for more stimulus as Beijing grapples with a Covid surge. The People's Bank of China said it was keeping the rate on its one-year medium-term loan unchanged at 2.85%. China's central bank kept...
CHINA
Reuters

China cuts reserve requirements for banks as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a sharp slowdown in economic growth. The People's Bank of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Wheat up on Black Sea supply worries; corn, soybeans firm

HAMBURG, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, with no immediate signs of an end to the fighting in major producer Ukraine and regional grain exports expected to remain disrupted this week. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat was up 3.1% at $10.97-1/4 a bushel at 1203 GMT.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-9 cents, soy down 3-4 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed slightly overnight, after three sessions lower, as traders watch for direction amid the conflict in Ukraine, while focus begins to shift toward U.S. winter crop condition and spring planting. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised to add more than 2%, its first positive week since the week ended March 4. * Ukraine's new agriculture minister said that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not clarify the volume of exportable grains. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $10.94-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat last added 5-1/4 cents to $11.00-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last gained 3-1/2 cents to $10.86-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to up 1 cent per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, as traders took risk off the table heading into the weekend and positioned ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual prospective planting report, due out March 31. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to firm a little less than 1%. * CBOT May corn futures last traded unchanged at $7.48-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans softened overnight as traders shored up positions heading into the weekend, while wetter South American weather could slow soybean harvest in the region, underpinning demand for U.S. exports. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to gain 1.74%, its biggest weekly gain since March 4. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at $16.97-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy