Mount Pleasant, SC

Police respond to incident at Mt. Pleasant storage facility

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene. News 2 is working to learn more.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to an incident at a Mount Pleasant storage facility.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to Stockade Storage on Thursday afternoon for a “man waving a gun around,” according to town officials.

Multiple police units were seen responding to the facility.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.

