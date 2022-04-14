ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man kidnapped Newtown resident at gunpoint, stole car

Cover picture for the articleNEWTOWN — A Danbury man is in custody after he allegedly fled from officers attempting to serve a search warrant and kidnapped a resident in a nearby neighborhood at gunpoint, according to police. Christopher Lemke, 33, of Danbury, took off through the woods...

Community Policy