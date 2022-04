With little time remaining in the 2021-22 season, most would agree that head coach Darryl Sutter is the frontrunner for the Jack Adams Award. Calgary Flames fans have been thrilled with the job he has done behind the bench, as he has turned this team from one who missed playoffs just a year ago to a true Stanley Cup contender. With that said, there is one thing that plenty of Flames fans are questioning when it comes to their team’s bench boss, and that one thing would be the usage of his goaltenders.

