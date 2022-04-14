ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers demand information from IRS contractor ID.me amid security concerns

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhtI9_0f9R8Csu00
Tweet

Top House lawmakers have issued a sweeping demand for information from IRS facial recognition contractor ID.me amid concerns about the security of its technology in pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs and other government contracts.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent a letter to ID.me CEO Blake Hall on Thursday asking for a list of their government contracts and information regarding inaccuracies in their systems, among other details.

Last year, the IRS said people filing taxes online would be required to have their identities verified by registering with ID.me, though the agency announced in February that filers could also opt for a virtual interview with a company representative.

The lawmakers said they had learned that close to 7 million people have provided the IRS and ID.me with biometric information, some of which ID.me still possessed.

Maloney and Clyburn noted that in February, the IRS amended its contract to require that all video recordings of users and biometric selfies be destroyed by mid-March.

“However, IRS did not indicate any current plans to cancel the ID.me contract or recoup any of the $86 million already spent for ID.me’s licenses. Instead, it appears that IRS will continue to rely on ID.me for identity verification technology while ‘IRS is urgently working with GSA to resolve problems that prevent Login.gov from meeting the IRS’s needs,'” the lawmakers wrote to Hall.

“IRS further disclosed that ID.me will be permitted to continue to retain all biometric data that has been identified as being suspicious or potentially fraudulent. This is concerning, given the large volume of data that ID.me regularly misidentifies as fraudulent,” they added.

The lawmakers slammed ID.me for misrepresenting its technology after it originally claimed it had not used “one-to-many verification,” which Maloney and Clyburn noted was more likely to misidentify minority women, for instance, than white men.

The lawmakers also criticized the technology’s performance in unemployment assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under difficult circumstances where assistance was needed expeditiously, disbursement delays caused by ID.me’s products were common,” the two said.

“Applicants in Colorado, for example, reportedly faced up to ten hour waits for help with the company’s verification process. Applicants in Nevada reported spending seven to eight hours per day waiting for ID.me support, only to be disconnected when they reached the end of the line.”

The letter to ID.me’s chief executive was first reported by The Washington Post.

ID.me told The Hill in a statement that it “remains a highly effective solution” for governments and said it looked forward to providing more information to the committee.

“As noted in the Washington Post, ID.me has nearly doubled the number of people able to create an IRS account, and made it easier” for people, including minorities and those with low-income backgrounds, to access their tax information, ID.me said.

“We are proud to have helped government agencies dramatically lower government benefits fraud by organized foreign criminal gangs during the pandemic. The FTC reported identity theft tied to government benefits increased by 2,920% during the pandemic,” the company said. “ID.me adheres to the federal guidelines for identity verification and login while providing services to public sector agencies.”

The Hill has reached out to the IRS for comment.

Comments / 6

Randy Knudson
1d ago

so the IRS is crossing over the lines of the FBI I'd say uncle sams nose is getting to long

Reply(2)
17
Karen Morrill
1d ago

more ID! this is not China! illegals coming don't have ID ! what a two faced world we live in!!!missed up.

Reply
13
Related
CNET

House Committee Questions ID.me Over Verifying COVID Unemployment Claims

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis have asked facial recognition company ID.me to send details of its contracts with governments, saying its technology "may have undermined the effectiveness, efficiency and equity of unemployment assistance programs during the coronavirus pandemic."
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Me#Identity Theft#Government Contracts#The Select Subcommittee#The Coronavirus Crisis#Gsa
FingerLakes1.com

Child Tax Credit: $350 monthly payments possible

The advanced child tax credit payments ended in 2022, and many people are wondering if the payments that helped them so much will restart. There have been various attempts, including adding the provision to the Build Back Better Bill, which did not pass by the end of 2021. Others are...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

$2,753 monthly Social Security checks?

The SSA estimates $2,753 a month for retired couples. This comes after the 2022 COLA. IRS: Will married couples save money filing tax returns jointly?. If you receive Social Security benefits, you can count on the payment to be adjusted for inflation. The SSA implemented a historic COLA of 5.9%. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
The Hill

The Hill

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy