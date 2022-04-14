ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

7 Woburn High School Students Charged With Attacking Former Football Player In Locker Room

WOBURN (CBS) – Seven Woburn Memorial High School students are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a former member of the football team in the locker room.

The family of 14-year-old son Johnathan Coucelos detailed multiple alleged attacks during an interview in February. WBZ-TV News does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they want to be named.

Coucelos said during one incident in September, someone was recording video on their cell phone while the attack took place inside the football locker room.

On Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said five juveniles were charged with assault and battery, with one of them additionally charged with indecent assault and battery. Two juveniles were also charged with assault and battery for a subsequent incident.

Coucelos’ family said that because of safety concerns they took him out of Woburn High School in December.

The family said it is planning a lawsuit and want school officials held accountable.

