Ken Jeong is sticking with his Alicia Keys guess! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Ken explains why he fully believes that Firefly is the Grammy winner. The Firefly’s identity continues to be a mystery on The Masked Singer. The masked celebrity will take the stage once again on March 23 in hopes of making it to the season finale. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong is convinced that he knows who the Firefly is.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO