Greensboro, NC

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

By Steve Doyle
 1 day ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show.

When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir.

You could predict the lineup of those who eventually climbed into the president’s motorcade for the roughly 12-mile trip to the campus: Gov. Roy Cooper, state Rep. Kathy Manning, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston and Michael Regan, a graduate of NC A&T who is Biden’s appointed administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

    President Joe Biden stands beside 7-year-old Matthew Regan while greeting Michael Regan, a graduate of NC A&T who is Biden’s appointed administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, at Piedmont Triad International Airport. (Fox Newsedge)
  • President Joe Biden meets 7-year-old Matthew. Matthew is the son of Michael Regan, a graduate of NC A&T who is Biden’s appointed administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (Fox Newsedge)
    President Joe Biden holds hands with 7-year-old Matthew Regan while walking away from Air Force One. (Fox Newsedge)

And then there was a small boy, wearing flashy, green sneakers, a dark jacket and a bow tie. Who was he, and how did he get there?

It turns out that this was Regan’s son, Matthew, 7.

Biden went down the line with personal greetings on the windswept pavement, chatting briefly with each person and shaking hands, and then he stopped and talked to Matthew. He even gave the boy an extended hug.

That touching moment ended the ceremonies before the string of limousines departed, but it didn’t end for Matthew. Biden took him by his hand and led him to “The Beast,” the armored sedan that carries Biden, and he jumped inside to go along for the ride.

