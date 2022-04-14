ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man who allegedly set Brooklyn LGBTQ bar on fire, injuring 2

By Aliza Chasan
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man allegedly doused the floor of a Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar with gasoline, threw a lit cigarette on it and then ignited the gasoline with a lighter, causing an explosion and a fire , officials said.

Police arrested John Lhota on Wednesday in connection with the April 3 arson allegations. United States Attorney Breon Peace said his office would vigorously prosecute the case.

“As alleged, Lhota deliberately set fire to a bar and nightclub patronized by members of the LGBTQ+ community, seriously injuring two of its employees, and endangering all present including the tenants of the building as well as the first responders who battled the blaze for approximately one hour,” Peace said. “The victims, and all LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, should be able to enjoy their nights out in peace and without fear of such a dangerous attack.”

Security video shows Lhota buying a red gas canister and filling it on the evening of April 3, prosecutors said. He allegedly brought it to Rash — the club — and started a fire.

“All the people in the bar suddenly rushed out screaming. I looked behind me … and there were enormous flames up to the ceiling. I was in disbelief,” Rash owner Claire Bendiner previously told PIX11 News.

Two Rash employees were injured badly enough that they required hospitalization. The fire also caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, Bendiner said.

Lhota faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years behind bars if convicted. He could face up to 40 years of imprisonment if convicted.

