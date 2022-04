MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to bring home a new friend just in time for Easter? Memphis Animal Services can help. MAS is holding an Easter Adoption Eggstravaganza Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Adopt a dog or cat for just $20 and get a new pet bed and $30 Hollywood Feed gift card. And anyone who adopts will also be eligible to win other prizes as well.

