Agriculture

Global Meat-Free Foods Market Size Estimated to Reach $8,450 Million by 2027

 2 days ago

The Global Meat-Free Foods Market size is estimated to reach $8,450 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Meat-free foods are considered plant-based foods that include vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, herbs, spices, and grains and are mostly consumed...

Fortune

Plant-based meat is running out of steam, but it’s still the future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It feels like practically every other day, a splashy new story about plant-based protein is hitting the business pages. Whether it’s a major fast-food or supermarket chain partnering with a vegan meat brand, a celebrity or business leader investing big money into a plant-based food startup, or an established meat or dairy company launching a new plant-based product, the excitement around the sector seems to be holding steady.
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
The Kitchn

Ferrero Has Recalled 2 Varieties of Its Kinder Chocolate Due to Salmonella Concerns

Another potential salmonella outbreak has surfaced, but this time it’s affecting a few of your favorite chocolate candies. A week after a popular peanut butter brand was forced to recall several of its products, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two of its most popular Kinder chocolates due to possible salmonella contamination. Ferrero North America announced the recall last Thursday after salmonella was found at the same manufacturing facility in Europe where these chocolates were made.
MedicalXpress

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Tuesday it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told...
TheConversationAU

Surprise! There might be salmonella in your chocolate

In the past three months, more than 150 cases of salmonella food poisoning across Europe have been linked to Kinder chocolate products. Most of the cases have been in children under ten years old. Health officials have traced the outbreak to bad milk in a factory in Belgium, and many products have been recalled from shelves as Easter approaches. As consumers, we often think of the risk of food poisoning from raw or under-cooked meat, leftovers or even packaged salad. It’s less common to worry about chocolate. Salmonella outbreaks in chocolate While reports of salmonella bacteria in chocolate are not common, there have been...
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
