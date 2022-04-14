ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Walmart Puts $3 Million Toward Disaster Preparedness Efforts as Extreme Hurricanes Become More Frequent

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yojH_0f9R3wj500

Since 2005, Walmart has played a part in responding to disasters across the U.S. and worldwide. Although Walmart will continue to respond in the moment, the business is taking steps to ensure that the most vulnerable communities are prepared and able to quickly respond to disasters.

Discover: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring
More: 9 Best Small Business Ideas To Make Money From Home

“Lack of preparedness can have lasting economic and social impacts on communities — especially communities of color,” writes Brooks Nelson, senior manager of disaster preparedness and response at Walmart, in a company statement. “When communities are unable to quickly respond to disasters or access necessary resources, the impacts can increase inequality and hurt communities in the long-term.”

According to a new study by Berlin-based Climate Analytics, Atlantic tropical hurricane seasons are now twice as likely to occur as they were in the 1980s due to global warming, UPI News reported. Atlantic hurricane seasons in 2020 were made twice as likely because of ocean warming, per the data.

The Walmart Foundation has invested more than $3 million in a group of organizations helping local government leaders and community-led organizations in predominantly Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities in the Gulf Coast. These investments include funds targeting the St. Bernard Project, the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Disaster Management, and the Nature Conservancy and Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy at Tulane University.

“This focus on the Gulf Coast will help us learn how intentional investments in communities can strengthen the ability of local governments and organizations to better prepare,” Nelson claims.

See: POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?
Find: Walmart Expands Reach in Health Services With Five New Florida Stores

“And by looking at the whole system of mitigation funding and planning, we hope these investments help other underserved communities access the funding and resources they need to move disaster preparedness forward,” he adds.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Walmart Puts $3 Million Toward Disaster Preparedness Efforts as Extreme Hurricanes Become More Frequent

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Will extreme weather become more frequent by midcentury?

El Nino — the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean — affects climate, ecosystems and societies worldwide. A study published earlier this month examined four possible scenarios for future carbon emissions and found an increased risk of El Nino events in all four. This means El Nino events and associated climate extremes are now more likely “regardless of any significant mitigation actions” to reduce emissions, the researchers warned.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Preparedness#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Climate Analytics#Upi News#The Walmart Foundation#Indigenous#The St Bernard Project
UPI News

Wildfires in the U.S. are larger, more frequent and more widespread

U.S. wildfires have become larger, more frequent and more widespread in the past two decades, and the situation will become even worse in the future, a new study warns. "Projected changes in climate, fuel and ignitions suggest that we'll see more and larger fires in the future," said lead author Virginia Iglesias, a research scientist at Earth Lab, at the University of Colorado Boulder. "Our analyses show that those changes are already happening."
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
FOXBusiness

California port chief warns China lockdowns are ‘concerning’ for global supply chain

China’s weeks-long COVID-19 lockdowns are posing a risk to the global supply chain, one West Coast port director warned on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "We're almost about one month, or four weeks, of those lockdowns in Shenzhen and Shanghai; it hasn't really affected the ports," Cordero told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "However, it has affected the supply chain in China."
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
128K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy