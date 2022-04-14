ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashians accused of ‘cutting lines’ at Disneyland for True’s 4th birthday and BANNING other kids from going on rides

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE KARDASHIANS have been accused of "cutting lines" at Disneyland for True's fourth birthday and BANNING other kids from going on rides with them.

Other families visiting Disneyland were not please to find that the famous family was getting some special treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDm6M_0f9R3vqM00
The Kardashians have faced backlash after cutting lines and getting special treatment at Disneyland Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJFiN_0f9R3vqM00
The family made all other families wait in line as they went solo and had others watch Credit: Instagram/KhoeKardashian

A TikTok went viral as a user caught the Kardashians on a spinning tea cup ride as a massive line waited their turn.

According to the TikTok user, the Kardashians cut the line and then got the ride all to themselves.

In the video, the Kardashians and their kids could be seen enjoying their time in the spinning tea cups, however, most of the seats on the ride were empty.

However, a massive line of families and young children were still eagerly waiting their turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuQbZ_0f9R3vqM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfAO5_0f9R3vqM00

The user captioned their TikTok video: "When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves and make us common folk wait and watch them... typical."

They said it "seemed like forever" and that they waited 30 minutes for their turn.

The user captioned the video: "Thanks a lot, Kim Kardashian."

'SO SELFISH'

The original TikTok resurfaced on Reddit and fans clapped back.

One kicked it off as they wrote: "When you're too poor to rent out Fantasyland for $250,000 an hour."

A second politely suggested with a shrug emoji: "Maybe do it before opening?"

Yet another ripped Kim reusing her "advice for women in business" as they wrote: "Shouldn’t Kim be working? Not sitting on her ass in a teacup at Disney. People these days just don’t want to work."

Yet a fourth ranted: "All the poor kids whose parents put their hard-earned money towards a park visit (Disney is not cheap), just to wait for these rich b***hes."

The user continued: "I get they want to enjoy Disney too, but then get your ass in line like normal people. They chose to be famous, they should deal with the ramifications."

A fifth slammed: "Making their kids happy at the cost of others? That’s so selfish."

FOUR-YTALE

Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, lavishly celebrated her first Disneyland trip for her fourth birthday.

It came after True, 4, had a massive cat-themed party on Sunday, which included a giant inflatable slide, REAL kittens and a custom Dior dress with a hefty price tag of about $100,000.

The party included Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, eight, and a fleet of other famous familiar faces.

But it seems the LAVISH celebrations with Kim continued at Disneyland California with no stone - or teacup - left unturned.

"This is True's first time to Disneyland!" Khloe exclaimed in a front-facing video to Instagram with her long hair down and sunglasses on as her toddler with cheating ex Tristan Thompson, 30, grinned.

"We're going on It's A Small World," she continued, suggesting to True multiple times: "Look at the camera."

As they then rode the aforementioned iconic boat ride, Dream Kardashian - Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna - was seen in a FENDI tee shirt and was asked her "wish" as Khloe filmed:

"I wish we had a big party at my house! ... with popcorn!" she sweetly responded - and Chicago West, four, was also along for the ride quite literally, though more featured in Kim's own Instagram Stories as she tagged along.

HUL-EW NO

Meanwhile, The Kardashians Hulu show premiere - which was released on Hulu today - was ripped by critics who called it boring and less entertaining than the original.

In a scathing take, Variety complained that The Kardashians is "obsessed with the past in a way that holds this series back."

The report went on to say that the new show has "little" new things to say about the lives that have been broadcast over the better half of three decades.

The magazine claimed that Kim Kardashian's appearance was more "muted" than expected, and viewers could sense a feeling of "panic" over trying to build interest without revealing too much.

Variety asserted that the reality star could be "outgrowing" the genre itself, as she has breached the point of mindless TV into full on stardom.

In a separate take, The Hollywood Reporter slammed The Kardashians as a "disappointment", with a lack of "shock value" as the family's international brand has been carefully formulated.

The review chastised the first two episodes as an "experiment in marketing, selling viewers an unattainable aesthetic and lifestyle," as they chose to once again "display their dizzying amounts of wealth."

The outlet claimed that the new series "strips away any bits of fun," that KUWTK might've had, "leaving only the rigid ethos of a family that has mastered being famous."

The Reporter ripped the show as "aggressively" boring saying nothing could rid The Kardashians of it's overwhelming sense of "listlessness."

With their retired E! program focusing on their rise to fame, critics claimed the new watched them struggle to balance their lives as mothers alongside their capitalist work ethos.

SECOND ROUND

Ahead of the series premiere, fans have discovered clues that the family has already begun filming season two, despite backlash from TV critics.

Khloe's nanny, Andreza Cooper, has sparked further speculation after sharing and quickly deleting a post of a show cameraman.

True's caretaker snapped a picture of Hulu crew member, Cesar Castillo, standing outside the 37-year-olds home.

In the image, the cameraman held various pieces of equipment including a tall pole which he gripped with ferocity.

Other crew members could be seen in the background of what appeared to be Khloe's brand new Calabasas mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5t3S_0f9R3vqM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlC7s_0f9R3vqM00

Andreza captioned the post: "The things he gets away with....lol," before deleting the photo shortly after.

The nanny's slip-up added to the speculation that the Kardashians have already begun filming the second season of their brand new show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZvjh_0f9R3vqM00
Fans were appalled and called the family 'selfish' Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nE74S_0f9R3vqM00
The family was there to celebrate True's fourth birthday only days after she had a giant birthday celebration in their backyard Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuEM9_0f9R3vqM00
True's first Disneyland trip included a VIP guide and front row tickets to the parade Credit: Instagram/KhoeKardashian

