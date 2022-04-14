BYU women's hoops coach Jeff Judkins retires

After 21 seasons at the helm of the BYU women's basketball program, head coach Jeff Judkins announced his retirement Thursday.

With an overall record of 456-254 , Judkins led the Cougars to 10 appearances in the NCAA tournament and two trips to the Sweet 16. The Cougars were ranked as high as 15th last season while going 26-4 before falling to Villanova in the first round of the tournament.

“I’ve loved my years here. The program is in a good place and it’s a good time for me," Judkins said in a statement. "I have so many great memories of BYU. I’ve loved the people, the players, the coaches and everyone here at BYU."

During his time as BYU head coach, Judkins coached eight All-Americans and eight conference players of the year.