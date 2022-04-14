ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I’m a mom – medicine caused my baby to become super hairy, trolls say he’ll be bullied

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A WORRIED mom has shared some terrifying consequences after her baby boy took some medicine that caused him to grow hair all over his body.

Some people wondered if he had hormonal issues but she assured them it was all due to the medicine he had to take to treat his congenital condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCu6V_0f9R0TML00
A mom shared how hairy her son got after he began taking medication Credit: TikTok/blshelby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OekZq_0f9R0TML00
She said he was not born this way Credit: TikTok/blshelby

Taking to social media, mom Bri Shelby shared how "hairy" her son Mateo had gotten after he underwent treatment.

His arms, back, legs, and even face had all sprouted thick, black hair.

After plenty of people expressed their concerns for his health, she explained that it all happened after he started taking diazoxide, which is used to treat neonatal hypoglycemia.

Some of the common side effects of taking diazoxide include pounding heartbeats, swelling of the hands and feet, nausea, diarrhea, decreased sense of taste, and yes, fine hair growth on the face, arms, and back especially in children, according to Everyday Health.

"He doesn't need his hormone levels checked and he did not have any hair like before he was born," Shelby explained in a separate video.

"It came after he started medicine due to his condition and that's why he also has a tube in his stomach."

To further prove her point, the devoted mom shared photos of her son before he had been admitted to the hospital and he was not coated in hair.

In fact, it was then that he was diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism - which is a genetic disorder that causes excess insulin and low blood sugar - after spending two months in the hospital following his birth.

After a few months, Mateo has begun losing his hair but not before people trolled him in the comment section.

One person wrote: "My man has more hair on his legs than me."

"Damn, by the time he turns 18, image!" a second commented.

And a third said: "I thought it was a grown man until you zoomed out."

Other people called him "the Addams Family baby," "Wolfman," and "baby wolf."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5t3S_0f9R0TML00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlC7s_0f9R0TML00

However, Shelby fiercely defended her son and has been completely unbothered by the haters.

“When we don’t care what people say about his hairy body,” she commented in a video of her dancing with her son in her arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suGd9_0f9R0TML00
He has a congenital hyperinsulinism Credit: TikTok/blshelby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WO0me_0f9R0TML00
She defended him fiercely from trolls Credit: TikTok/blshelby

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Trolls#Black Hair#Wolfman#Everyday Health
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Grandfather, 90, proposes to girlfriend, 92, as she is having a HEART ATTACK after realising 'they might not have long left together' and jokes he is so shocked she said yes he 'almost had a heart attack as well'

A couple in their 90s have finally got married — after he proposed while she was having a heart attack. Maurice Benton, 90, and Joanne Orris, 92, have lived together for 37 years — and have now tied the knot. Known as 'Mo and Jo', they were visited...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
390K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy