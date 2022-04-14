CSUB program looks to help small businesses

Small businesses were one of the many industries heavily impacted by the pandemic but a California State University Bakersfield program is continuing to help owners get back on their feet.

The Small Business Program helps them to develop new strategies for progression while reminding them how significant they are to Kern County.

Claudia Newcorn, president of Acorn Enterprises Business & Marketing Consulting says that with the pandemic the incorporation of digital marketing has become critical.

“First, accept this is the new normal, and adjustments are going to be continuous. We’re in a new marketing environment and saying 'when is it going to go back to what it was?' I am going to tell you it’s not. Agility. I encourage you to be open to all ways in which you might increase sales to stay agile to sustain momentum.”

If you happen to be a small business owner who attends CSUB you can find more information on additional resources and available workshops online.