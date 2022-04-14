ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSUB program looks to help small businesses

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 1 day ago
Small businesses were one of the many industries heavily impacted by the pandemic but a California State University Bakersfield program is continuing to help owners get back on their feet.

The Small Business Program helps them to develop new strategies for progression while reminding them how significant they are to Kern County.

Claudia Newcorn, president of Acorn Enterprises Business & Marketing Consulting says that with the pandemic the incorporation of digital marketing has become critical.

“First, accept this is the new normal, and adjustments are going to be continuous. We’re in a new marketing environment and saying 'when is it going to go back to what it was?' I am going to tell you it’s not. Agility. I encourage you to be open to all ways in which you might increase sales to stay agile to sustain momentum.”

If you happen to be a small business owner who attends CSUB you can find more information on additional resources and available workshops online.

KERO 23 ABC News

"Tacos and Taxes" in Taft

The United Way of Kern County hosted a “Tacos and Taxes” event to help residents prepare their taxes, and get the assistance they needed in that process, outside the La Preciosa Market in Taft, on Saturday morning.
TAFT, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

