Billie Eilish and brother Finneas will appear in The Simpsons' next short

 1 day ago
When Billie Met Lisa premieres April 22, featuring the...

ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
Finneas
Billie Eilish
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
Deadline

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire Among Performers Confirmed For Oscar Show, But No Van Morrison; Expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Production Number

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline broke Monday, Beyoncé has now been officially confirmed to sing in one of the slots of Best Original Song contenders on the 94th Oscars on Sunday. As noted in the Deadline article, speculation is her performance of the nominated song (co-written with Dixson) called “Be Alive” from King Richard will take place via satellite from a Compton tennis court. That aspect, however, was not in the Academy’s long-awaited announcement today of plans for the Best Song presentations on the ABC Oscarcast. As my colleague Mike Fleming noted, the formal announcement would come...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
Primetimer

Netflix's Japan-set Old Enough! offers a glimpse of an alternate reality where toddlers can roam the streets by themselves without harm

"If the show were set in the United States, the parents would be under investigation by Child Protective Services, and the children in foster care," says Henry Grabar. "Like many things about Japan, it would be easy to attribute Hajimete no Otsukai (literally, 'First Errand') to some cliché about Japanese essentialism. But the Japanese are not so different from us. They’ve just made policy choices that make it possible for kids to run their first errand a decade before their American counterparts get to do the same." Hironori Kato, a professor of transportation planning at the University of Tokyo, adds: “In Japan, many kids go to neighborhood schools on foot and by themselves, that’s quite typical...Roads and street networks are designed for kids to walk in a safe manner."
Primetimer

Netflix touts Byron Baes as a show about "Australian influencers": So why do its stars have so few Instagram followers?

Only two of the shows stars have more than 10,000 Instagram followers, and those two are veterans of Love Island Australia and the Australian version of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. "Let’s just quickly run the numbers: at the time of the show’s premiere, reality television veterans Elias and Nathan had the largest Instagram followings at 117,000 and 31,000 followers respectively, followed by Hannah, Sarah, and Saskia (tied at 7,000), then by Jess (5,000) and Elle (3,000) — followings comparable to that of the average teenager," says Kim Hew-Low. "Consider, too, how the bona fide Byron influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews (223,000 followers) turned down multiple requests to appear on the show. Lest this start sounding like some post-game sports analysis, the main takeaway should be this: we are far from the superbowl of influencing, if in the professional leagues at all. What we are watching when we watch Byron Baes is akin to some regional, mid-morning tournament: a spectacle of amateur collisions and fumbles, a relentless if fruitless, naked striving. That air of mediocrity permeates every aspect of the show."
Primetimer

Read an oral history of Steve Irwin's The Crocodile Hunter, which turns 25 this year

"In June 1996, Discovery came out with a new, experimental network dedicated to animals called Animal Planet," says Quinn Meyers. "Around the same time, the Irwins’ honeymoon footage, which had been edited into a documentary by Australian film and television producer John Stainton, was finding its footing on Australian TV. Discovery liked what they saw in the Irwins, but investing in an unknown Australian with a wildly new approach to nature documentaries was a gamble for the nascent Animal Planet. Historically speaking, nature shows were straightforward and academic; viewers observed wildlife from an arm’s length while listening to a David Attenborough-esque narrator. ​​Irwin’s approach was completely different."
Primetimer

Netflix picks up former CW gender non-conforming pilot Glamorous starring Miss Benny to series

Miss Benny, star of the 2019 CW pilot Glamorous will continue in that role in the 10-episode series, joined by original writer Jordon Nardino. "Glamorous continues to tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul," per The Hollywood Reporter. "It becomes Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants from life, who he actually is and what it means for him to be queer."
Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

