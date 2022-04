GODFREY - The annual Trebuchet competition returned to the George C. Terry River Bend Arena at Lewis and Clark Community College on April 8 for its 15th year. "We were very excited to hold the annual Trebuchet contest once again, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus," Mathematics Professor Kevin Bodden said. "It was great to see kids enjoying a STEM experience and learning more about what L&C has to offer through our programs."

