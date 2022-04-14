ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu orders Sammy Davis Jr. limited series from Lee Daniels, starring Elijah Kelley

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The streamer has given an eight-episode order to the limited series that was first revealed in 2019. The untitled series, based on Wil Haygood’s book In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,...

#Limited Series#Hulu
