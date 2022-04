The resounding success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is unquestionable at this point, with Robert Pattinson’s take on DC Comics’ brooding Dark Knight laying a promising foundation for the future. This blossoming Bat-verse is building a version of the superhero that draws on the “World’s Greatest Detective” moniker from the comic book source material, and the world is already showing signs of its expanse. Even before getting to the talks of a prospective trilogy, HBO Max already has plans to branch out with the movie’s supporting characters. The first to get the green light is The Penguin, with Colin Farrell confirmed to be returning to play the role of Oswald Cobblepot.

