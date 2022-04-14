ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominique Fishback takes the lead role in Donald Glover and Janine Naber’s upcoming Amazon series

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey star and...

rollingout.com

Donald Glover hires Obama daughter for new series

Malia Obama’s celebrity as the eldest daughter of beloved former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, may have accelerated her entrance into Hollywood. But her talent as a writer, according to TV show producer and writer Donald Glover, kept her in the building. Glover, who created the...
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Atlanta’: Donald Glover almost recruited Ryan Gosling for season 3

Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover has revealed that he almost got “big fan” Ryan Gosling to appear on the show’s new third season. The show’s third season, filmed in the UK and Europe, premiered in the US on FX this week (March 24), with a UK release date still yet to be confirmed.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Donald Glover Has High Praise for Malia Obama’s Work as a Writer on His Upcoming Amazon Show

Click here to read the full article. Last week’s premiere of “Atlanta” Season 3 marked Donald Glover’s long-awaited return to television writing. The multi-hyphenate has kept busy with a variety of film and music projects in the four years since Season 2 of his hit FX show aired, but the return of “Atlanta” has reminded audiences why he is one of TV’s most acclaimed scribes. Glover himself claims that Seasons 3 and 4, both of which have already filmed, are some of the best television ever produced, rivaled only by “The Sopranos” in his view. But with “Atlanta” in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Star Kenan Thompson and His Wife Are Splitting up After 11 Year Marriage

Saturday Night Live and Kenan star Kenan Thompson and Christine Evangline, his wife of 11 years, will divorce, according to TMZ. The tabloid site cites a source close to the family, who reportedly told them the pair have been living separately for a year, co-parenting their daughters while Thompson works on Kenan in Los Angeles and Evangeline lives full time in New York. Now, apparently, the couple is close to taking the next step and filing for divorce. Evangeline, an interior designer, met Thompson when she was just 19, and the pair have been together for nearly 15 years.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TVGuide.com

Atlanta Season 3 Review: Donald Glover's Surreal Comedy Is Back Like It Never Left

The show returns from a four-year hiatus into a world where it's still highly relevant. The world has changed a lot since Atlanta was last on TV. Season 2 of Donald Glover's visionary comedy series aired in 2018, before *gestures broadly at everything*. Season 3, which premieres March 24 on FX, arrives into an America that, for a few months in 2020, was trying to come to a better understanding of "how it felt to be Black," which Glover said was his "thesis" for the show before it premiered in 2016. But the world hasn't changed in a way that would make Atlanta's surreal, pessimistic depiction of being Black in a racist world obsolete. Things have only gotten weirder. The season premiere has a joke that accurately skewers the hollow institutional gestures toward inclusion that have become ever-present in the past few years. In an effort to include more Black history in its curriculum, a public school partners with the Atlanta Falcons and Domino's to take students to a screening of Black Panther 2. The joke is barely even satire. It's so perceptive that it feels like it's describing something that already happened. The world has caught up to Atlanta.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Appear In "Atlanta"

Donald Glover says that Jaden Smith was originally going to appear in Atlanta, but the two ran into scheduling conflicts. The third season of Glover's critically acclaimed series is scheduled to premiere, later this week. When asked about which character would be the focus of a hypothetical spin-off series, Glover...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz and the creative team behind Atlanta attend the show's season 3 world premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas

Donald Glover and other members of the Atlanta cast and crew attended the show's season three premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest Film Festival. The actor, 38, was joined by his co-star Zazie Beetz, screenwriters Stefani Robinson and Stephen Glover and director Hiro Murai...
MOVIES
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
