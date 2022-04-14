Dominique Fishback takes the lead role in Donald Glover and Janine Naber’s upcoming Amazon series

The show returns from a four-year hiatus into a world where it's still highly relevant. The world has changed a lot since Atlanta was last on TV. Season 2 of Donald Glover's visionary comedy series aired in 2018, before *gestures broadly at everything*. Season 3, which premieres March 24 on FX, arrives into an America that, for a few months in 2020, was trying to come to a better understanding of "how it felt to be Black," which Glover said was his "thesis" for the show before it premiered in 2016. But the world hasn't changed in a way that would make Atlanta's surreal, pessimistic depiction of being Black in a racist world obsolete. Things have only gotten weirder. The season premiere has a joke that accurately skewers the hollow institutional gestures toward inclusion that have become ever-present in the past few years. In an effort to include more Black history in its curriculum, a public school partners with the Atlanta Falcons and Domino's to take students to a screening of Black Panther 2. The joke is barely even satire. It's so perceptive that it feels like it's describing something that already happened. The world has caught up to Atlanta.

