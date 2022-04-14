ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton and Katlynn Simone Smith among four joining Blindspotting for Season 2 -- rappers E-40, P-Lo and Too $hort to guest-star

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tamera Tomakili and Tim Chantarangsu are also joining the...

Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Accused’: Whitney Cummings Joins Upcoming Fox Anthology

Click here to read the full article. Whitney Cummings is set to guest star in Accused, Fox’s upcoming anthology drama from Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Cummings will play Brenda, who Fox describes as “an acerbic female stand-up comic who is forced to confront public opinion and courtroom biases after she reports being sexually assaulted.” The series from Sony Pictures TV is based the BBC’s crime anthology and will feature a different cast each episode. Previously announced stars include Michael Chiklis (The Shield), who will headline the premiere episode, and Marlee Matlin (CODA), who will make her directorial debut with an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Vida’ Actor Vico Ortiz Inks With Paradigm

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Vico Ortiz has signed with Paradigm for representation. Ortiz is a Latinx, non-binary and gender-fluid actor known for their work in HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death and The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Starz’s Vida. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ortiz’s first breakthrough role was in Amazon Prime Video’s Transparent. They then appeared in recurring roles for Freeform’s The Fosters and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and Netflix’s Lucifer. They appeared in Starz’s Vida, where their drag king alter ego Vico Suave made their screen debut. Currently Ortiz is a series regular on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Daveed Diggs
Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
#Rapper#E 40#Starz
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Gilded Age’ Hits Series High With Season 1 Finale; Audience Grows 54% From Premiere

Click here to read the full article. The Gilded Age ended its freshman run on a high note, with its finale earning 1.6 million viewers across HBO platforms. The HBO freshman wrapped its first season Monday with Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) at the top of her game with every high society woman attending her grand ball, even if most would’ve rather have been elsewhere. Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Peggy (Denée Benton) faced many challenges across nine episodes, and while there’s still much to unravel, things are looking hopeful at last. (Read Deadline’s full recap and Q&A with bosses Julian Fellowes &...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC casts Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando as the leads of its Adam & Eva-inspired series

They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch series Adam & Eva that "chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence, leading both to believe in fate. The show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Peacock's Poker Face adds David Castañeda

The Umbrella Academy star is the latest addition to Rian Johnson's mysterious series, also starring Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu. Castañeda's role, like the whole series, is being kept under wraps.
TV & VIDEOS
Bay News 9

LeVar Burton announced as host of Grammy Awards pre-show

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — LeVar Burton will host the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, it was announced Friday. Burton, a Grammy Award winner, is nominated this year in the Best Spoken Word Album category for “Aftermath.”. “I’m excited to host this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

