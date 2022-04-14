ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Hsu boards Peacock's Poker Face

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The...

Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
Primetimer

Peacock's A Friend of the Family adds Grace McKenna

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star joins Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” Grace will star as Jan Broberg in the later years.
whowhatwear

Stephanie Hsu Is Everywhere All at Once

A week before the South by Southwest festival made its roaring return to Austin, Texas, following a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, I asked actress Stephanie Hsu what she hopes audiences will take away from watching her new film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “I hope that people truly have their minds blown, and I hope they ugly-cry and can’t even wrap their heads around why they are ugly-crying and think about the movie for days,” she said. The movie did indeed blow minds and bring about a few tears at the festival’s opening-night premiere, where the crowd at the Paramount Theatre emphatically cheered and laughed during the film’s two-and-a-half-hour run time. The showing ended with a boisterous standing ovation. But more than that and probably most importantly, the project reminded moviegoers of the joys of original filmmaking.
Harper's Bazaar

Stephanie Hsu on the Evolution of Her Acting Career

Welcome to On the Rise, a BAZAAR.com series featuring the breakout talents everyone will be talking about. Get to know these fresh faces on the verge of stardom. Stephanie Hsu is a talent you'll likely see again—provided that she hasn't already retired to her private bucolic field, where she plans to tend to a vegetable garden.
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
TheWrap

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Gets April Release Date, Explosive New Trailer (Video)

Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden may be sober, but she’s still getting into all kinds of trouble in the first trailer for “The Flight Attendant” Season 2. HBO Max debuted an action-packed teaser for the upcoming second season on Thursday along with release date and episode schedule details. The eight-episode Season 2 premieres with two new episodes on April 28, followed by a new episode every week until the finale on May 26, all of which will be available exclusively on HBO Max.
Primetimer

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
Primetimer

Craig Robinson's Peacock comedy Killing It is a funny takedown of the American dream

"In the season finale of Peacock’s Killing It, inveterate scammer Isaiah (Rell Battle) sums up his view of the world. 'Ain’t nothing but snakes all the way down,' he insists, over the protests of his more straight-laced, kind-hearted brother Craig (Craig Robinson)," says Angie Han. "But through its approachable sense of humor and compassion for its characters, Killing It (from creators Luke Del Tredici and Dan Goor of Brooklyn Nine-Nine) makes a likable case for choosing to be kind anyway — to look out for one another when we can, even if it won’t solve everything in the long run. After all, there really are a lot of snakes out there."
ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane's Ted Series At Peacock Reveals Synopsis, Cast And Showrunners

Peacock has announced the cast, creatives, and official synopsis for Ted, the upcoming live-action comedy based on the movies from Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane. The streamer revealed that the series will take place in 1993 and feature Ted in the years between when he first came to life and when we first met him in the 2012 movie. Here, rather than being 35 years old, we get a 16-year-old John Bennett, now played by Parenthood's Max Burkholder. In addition to MacFarlane, The Orville will contribute Scott Grimes to the project, likely raising more eyebrows among the fans worried about that show's future. Rounding out the cast will be The Punisher's Giorgia Whigham.
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
startattle.com

The Gilded Age (Season 1 Episode 9) Season finale, HBO, “Let The Tournament Begin” trailer, release date

As Marian prepares to embark on a new adventure, Ada and Aurora rush to stop her before it’s too late. Startattle.com – The Gilded Age | HBO. With Gladys’ debut ball fast approaching, the clash between Bertha and Mrs. Astor has consequences for all of New York society. The discovery of a shocking letter changes everything for Peggy. Baudin lays out his double life.
Primetimer

Seth MacFarlane's Ted Peacock prequel series casts Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes

The 1993-set series will feature Burkholder as a teen who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. MacFarlane favorite Grimes will play the dad, while Whigham will take on the role of the cousin. "In Ted, the series, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin," per Deadline. "Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family."
