Anna Wynne got an unusual gift for her 14th birthday this month. But it wasn't for her. Anna traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C., with her dad to accept a medal for her grandfather's dog Smoky. During World War II, Smoky and Corporal William Wynne of the United States Army Air Forces became backpack buddies in the Southwest Pacific. Smoky went on 12 combat missions, survived air raids and typhoons and is credited with possibly saving the lives of many people.

