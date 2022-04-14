ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Woman creates painting in memory of K9 Jinx

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izPGJ_0f9Qy2td00

MANITOU SPRINGS — Days after an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) K9 was killed in the line of duty, a local woman is trying to honor the dog’s memory.

Procession honors fallen K-9 Jinx on Tuesday morning

K9 Jinx was killed after a shooting erupted in Manitou Springs Monday night. Tuesday, members of law enforcement across the area came together for a procession in Jinx’s honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4i4G_0f9Qy2td00
K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty in Manitou Springs on Monday, April 11.

Now, Kat Tudor, a local businesswoman, is working to find Jinx’s partner in order to give him a handmade painting of Jinx that shows the dog with angel wings and a jeweled heart.

Fate brings CSPD officer and actor Gary Sinise together twice

“I was quite moved by the story of his death and immediately saw him as an angel, looking out over El Paso County and protecting us still,” Tudor told FOX21.

FOX21 has contacted EPSO in hopes of connecting Tudor with Jinx’s partner. This story will be updated as it develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

Related
KXRM

Suspect, K-9 killed in Manitou shooting

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Manitou Springs at about 11 p.m. on Monday night. According to a CSPD release, Manitou Springs Police Officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue on […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tip leads to Pueblo Safe Street arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz. According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street. Cruz had an active warrant for […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitou Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

11 stolen cars, a trailer, drugs and guns found in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 stolen vehicles, a trailer, several drugs, and two guns have been recovered, and two people have been arrested following an investigation in El Paso County. April 1, the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrested Randall Powell, 38, after police say he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Police also discovered […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Gary Sinise
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Painting#Angel Wings#Epso
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paintings
KXRM

CSPD: Person used fake identity to buy $45K vehicle from Phil Long Ford

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person suspected of stealing a Colorado resident’s identity has been apprehended thanks to a joint effort between the Colorado Springs police and Phil Long Ford. On March 18, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by a Phil Long Ford representative who suspected a criminal was using a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy