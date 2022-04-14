ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Russell Westbrook's rise and fall, via Skip Bayless I The Skip Bayless Show

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip Bayless details Russell Westbrook’s career from his UCLA Bruins days, to...

fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 2 early favorites have emerged

There are two early suitors that could be interested in acquiring guard Russell Westbrook from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be contending for the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the 2021-22 regular season, especially after they brought in guard Russell Westbrook. Instead, the team failed to qualify for the play-in tournament, as they finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
FanSided

The Whiteboard: What if the 76ers had traded for CJ McCollum instead of James Harden?

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Hawks used a balanced effort to knock off the Hornets last night, with six different players scoring in double-figures and five players knocking down multiple 3-pointers. They’ll face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday with the winner taking the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: How Professionals are betting on the NBA Playoffs

Now that the almost pointless NBA postseason Play-In games have wrapped up, and the seven and eight seeds are all finalized, we can focus on the real deal. And while most of the first-round playoff series features a heavy betting favorite, that didn’t stop professional bettors from laying some lumber on teams that should’ve probably been bigger chalk.
NBA
FOX Sports

Ben Simmons reportedly targeting Nets debut vs. Celtics I UNDISPUTED

There is now a targeted return for Ben Simmons' Brooklyn Nets debut. According to Brian Windhorst, Game 4 against the Boston Celtics is the earliest possible time, with Games 5 and 6 as other options. Skip Bayless explains why a healthy Simmons can help 'Brooklyn win the East.'
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

How will the Kyler Murray-Cardinals era pan out? I UNDISPUTED

Arizona still has not offered Kyler Murray a long-term contract extension after he deleted all his Cardinals pictures from Instagram. Now, reports say the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals without a new deal. Skip Bayless reacts to Kyler's decision to hold out without a new deal.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Can Nets beat Celtics, win the Eastern Conference?

The Brooklyn Nets' first round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics is set in stone. In what's primed to be one of the most compelling opening-round matchups across the Association, a pair of Eastern Conference foes with championship aspirations — heck, expectations — will go toe-to-toe beginning Sunday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Did Patrick Beverley, Timberwolves over-celebrate winning play-in?

When Patrick Beverley exited the basketball court following the Timberwolves' play-in victory over the LA Clippers on Tuesday, triumphant tears streamed down his face. It was an emotional win for Beverley and the Wolves, who stamped their first playoff berth since 2018, and second in 18 years, with the 109-104 victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Ben Simmons eyeing Nets debut, 76ers-James Harden concerns I THE HERD

FOX NBA analyst Stephen Jackson joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest news across the league, including his reaction to Ben Simmons reportedly inching closer to his Brooklyn Nets debut against the Boston Celtics. He expresses his concerns but also explains why he is confident in Simmons bouncing back quickly. Jackson then discusses why he is concerned for the Philadelphia 76ers and how James Harden's past postseason play will be an impact.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Gregg Popovich deems retirement questions as 'inappropriate'

Gregg Popovich has enjoyed near constant success through 26 years of coaching in the Lone Star State, building an unmistakable identity behind strong fundamentals and infamously abrupt interactions with the media. So when the 73-year-old head coach faced a question about his retirement in the wake of three consecutive losing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night. “We feel really bad for Paul and hope for a speedy recovery,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in confirming George's status for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield aims to earn future teammates respect I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield broke his silence about what is going with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He said he felt disrespected by the team after trading for Deshaun Watson. Now, he is ready for the next chapter and was asked if he's excited to get guys to rally around him on his new team. Baker responded, saying quote: 'I'm not going to force it. I'm going to be myself. I'm going to go with the same work mentality and if they don't like me, that's fine. But when I step on the field next time I get a chance to do it, I'll earn respect from the guys who didn't appreciate it in the beginning.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to Baker's comments.
CLEVELAND, OH

